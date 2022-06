Tanner Houck has been an above-average relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, especially in the past month. He's the guy who typically gets the ball whenever there are save opportunities. His decision to not be vaccinated doesn't only affect him not playing, but it affects his team.

Because of his decision to not be vaccinated, the Boston Red Sox lost a huge game against an American League East opponent. The Red Sox were in second place in the division but now find themselves in third place after the loss. These games could come back to haunt Boston when they are looking to get a Wild Card spot at the end of the year.