Melissa Gorga Celebrates Son Starting High School

Reality TV family the Gorgas celebrated their anniversary this month, where Melissa thanked her husband Joe for fulfilling his promise to her even after marriage. She revealed that she married the reality TV star in 2004 at 24 and hasn't regretted her decision.

Even on their show Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa is all about her family, and avid watchers can testify to that fact. Her social media is also filled with admiration for her children, and she shares their wins with the world, from Antonia's teacher praising her parenting to Gino graduating from Middle school.