Rhode Island Couple Found Shot To Death With Children At Home

Courtney Huard's obituary states she was the owner of True Self Nutrition LLC of Cumberland and Providence. Her career was more than just her job, and she worked to empower her clients to heal and thrive.

Courtney was also described as a loving and dedicated mother to Grant, Blake, and Sydney.

"Those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile cheering them on," the obituary reads. She also enjoyed riding her bike, running, and walking her dogs, Luna and Pearl. Those who love her will always remember her love for her family, her gift to talk, especially to her close friends and family on the phone."

Eric Huard's obituary described him as a doting father, "always there for his children and wife, whether coaching their games or baking with Sydney; he loved it all and enjoyed seeing his children smile."

He worked as a lineman for National Grid and previously served as Aquatic Athletics Director at a YMCA facility.

The couple will be laid to rest together on Friday during a dual funeral.