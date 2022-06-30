A Rhode Island couple was found shot dead in their home with their kids and police say the killings were not random, though they have not released any details about potential suspects or motives.
Rhode Island Couple Found Shot To Death With Children At Home
Courtney Huard And Eric Huard Were Found Dead From Gunshot Wounds Inside Their Home
Police in Cumberland, R.I., said 42-year-old Courtney Huard and her husband, 51-year-old Eric Huard, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside their home.
The couple was pronounced dead on the scene, while their three children were unharmed. Police did not say whether they witnessed the killings.
Police Have Not Released Many Details About Potential Suspects
Police said they continue to investigate, but have not released any information other than to say it appeared to be a targeted attack on the family.
"The deaths remain under investigation at this time. The Cumberland Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances, with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha's office," police said.
Their Three Children Were Not Harmed During The Shootings
Police Chief Matthew Benson said the three children were not harmed in the shootings.
"I would like to reiterate my deepest condolences and sympathies to the Huard family, including any friends and family and especially the three children left during this most difficult time," Chief Benson said.
Both Courtney And Eric Are Described As Loving Parents
Courtney Huard's obituary states she was the owner of True Self Nutrition LLC of Cumberland and Providence. Her career was more than just her job, and she worked to empower her clients to heal and thrive.
Courtney was also described as a loving and dedicated mother to Grant, Blake, and Sydney.
"Those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile cheering them on," the obituary reads. She also enjoyed riding her bike, running, and walking her dogs, Luna and Pearl. Those who love her will always remember her love for her family, her gift to talk, especially to her close friends and family on the phone."
Eric Huard's obituary described him as a doting father, "always there for his children and wife, whether coaching their games or baking with Sydney; he loved it all and enjoyed seeing his children smile."
He worked as a lineman for National Grid and previously served as Aquatic Athletics Director at a YMCA facility.
The couple will be laid to rest together on Friday during a dual funeral.