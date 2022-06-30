Woman Killed Sister, Made Son Help With Moving The Body

Carmen White
youtube | Hotboy Jessie

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A Houston woman is accused of murdering her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to move the body of his own aunt.

Carmen White, 38, is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of her sister Cynthia Cervantes.

The Latest

Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Sheer Minidress

Danica Patrick Shows Off New Body In Bikini

Rhode Island Couple Found Shot To Death With Children At Home

Joseph DeAngelo: Unmasking The Golden State Killer

Salma Hayek In Swimsuit Says 'Sunday Vibes'

Police Say Carmen White Shot Her Sister Several Times, Burned Body

Her sister Cynthia Cervantes
youtube | Hotboy Jessie

Police said that Cervantes was shot multiple times, including once in the back of the neck. Her boy was then dumped at the end of a dirt road and set on fire.

Video footage allegedly showed a gray Chevrolet HHR like the one driven by White at the location where the body was dumped for six to seven minutes before leaving the area.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

A Family Friend Came Forward With Information About White's SUV

Tracking down White's SUV provided evidence.
Shutterstock | 262171664

A family friend told police that he noticed White's strange and odd behavior since her sister's death, and that she seemed paranoid and extremely nervous. He said she insisted on trading her vehicle she had bought just a month before because she claimed the air conditioner was broken.

Police were able to track down the vehicle that White had traded in and confirmed there was a large amount of blood in the cargo area of the SUV, as well as blood in the back seat area.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

White Had A Motive For Killing Her Sister After She Called The Police On Her

Cynthia Cervantes had called police on her sister.
Shutterstock | 165133082

The friend also told authorities that White had a motive for killing her sister. He said White was mad that Cervantes called the police on her and wanted to get back at her sister.

White was arrested in February on a charge of terroristic threat of a family member and possession of a controlled substance. She never appeared in court on those charges as she was supposed to. Police said the charges came about after Cervantes called the police on her sister.

White Forced Her 13-Year-Old Son To Help Move The Body After Her Ex-Boyfriend Declined To Help

A court date has not been set.
Shutterstock | 203598373

White allegedly asked her ex-boyfriend with help moving her sister's body, but he declined. Court documents state she instead had her 13-year-old son help.

The boy said he "reached down and lifted what felt like human legs, so he dropped the legs on the ground." He said his mother became extremely aggressive and he "feared what she may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."

No date has been set yet for White to appear on the murder charge.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.