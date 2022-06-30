Woman Killed Sister, Made Son Help With Moving The Body

White allegedly asked her ex-boyfriend with help moving her sister's body, but he declined. Court documents state she instead had her 13-year-old son help.

The boy said he "reached down and lifted what felt like human legs, so he dropped the legs on the ground." He said his mother became extremely aggressive and he "feared what she may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."

No date has been set yet for White to appear on the murder charge.