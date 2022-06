On their anniversary, Nicole shared a video compilation of many of their moments over the years, saying she was down to ride with Wheeler till the end. The beautiful couple married in 2017 after dating for about 7 years. They had Deuce, their son whom they love deeply, shortly after marriage.

Although Wheeler is less open about his marriage on the internet, he shows appreciation for his family via his Instagram posts. In 2020, he wished his stunning wife a happy mother's day with three pictures of her in a sexy black lace bikini, a mesh cutout one-piece, and a white floral bikini. However, with how unchanged Nicole looks, you would think she took those photos this year, but for the last slide featuring Deuce as a toddler.