Right now, it would be tough to say who would win this fight. Both of them are two of the best in the world and it is possible that we might not ever see them go at it again.

Roman Reigns next big challenge is going to be a fun one. He will be taking on Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. Reigns and Lesnar have one of the biggest rivalries in the WWE right now, which should lead to a competitive and fun fight.

It is unclear at the moment when Xavier Woods is going to return. His former teammates in Kofi Kingston and Big E have both been given chances to continue wrestling at many events, but Xavier Woods seems to be getting the short end of the stick.