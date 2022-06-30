Lizzo is an American singer known for her awesome music and has gained a wide range of fans over the years. The songwriter recently admitted during an epic carpool karaoke with James Corden that her family was not in support of her exposing outfits.
'Put Some Clothes On': Lizzo Discusses Family's Disapproval Of Her Nudity During Carpool Karaoke
Family's Disapproval Of Nudity
Lizzo often wore various gorgeous skimpy ensembles, which she shared on social media. She recently revealed that those looks did not go unnoticed by relatives who aired their disapproval. The singer discussed this controversy on James Corden's carpool from The Late Late Show With James Corden and talked about how the family did not also support her using cuss words in her songs. She further explained to her cousin Pookie would get mad and call her mom, saying,
"Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on."
Watch the clip below.
Getting To Know Lizzo
After singing some of her hit songs, James tried to get to know more about how the name 'Lizzo' was gotten. The 34-year-old explained it all started as a teenage nickname in Houston where the second half of the name was replaced with an O. "I was Lisso with two 's' and then people said it with a little swag to it, so I changed the 's' to z's," the rapper explained.
The host further asked if she had a strict upbringing which she admitted to for the first ten years of her life. The singer explained they were in the Church of God and Christ when they were in Detroit.
Due to their faith, the kind of music they listened to was strict. They did not listen to secular music because it was considered to be devil music. They also talked about when Lizzo went viral on a TikTok dance with her friends at Coachella after learning a unique dance Jaeden Gomez posted.
Beyonce's Impact On Lizzo
During the carpool, Lizzo revealed that Beyonce was her "North Star" when she was battling depression. Independent reports that the About Damn Time singer opened up on how Beyonce's uplifting music had a significant impact on her life. "When I was shy, or when I didn't think I was cool when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom, and it would transport me," the singer explained.
Discovering Her Artistry
The Truth Hurt singer also shared her experience when she dropped out of college and had to live out of her car for six months. Listening to B'Day on repeat during that period helped her discover what she wanted to do with her artistry. She decided at that moment to make people feel the way Beyonce made her feel with music.
Lizzo also revealed she named her flute, which she has been playing since she was 12, Sasha Floot after being inspired by Beyonce's alter-ego, Sasha Fierce. The singer admitted she hadn't met Beyonce, and the host joked about calling the Iconic Diva right there.