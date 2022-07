A few weeks ago, Lisa made a cryptic tweet, "Stop being a miserable f--k - it's really not attractive." The tweet got many Bravo fans talking as they wondered who Lisa was referring to.

Fans hurried to the comments section to ask the marketing expert about who she was specifically referring to. However, Lisa did not say. Instead, she was coy with names and replied, "Just reminding people it's better to be happy."

The situation intensified further after Heather Gay, who has been in constant conflict with Lisa for the past two seasons, posted a since-deleted image on her Instagram Stories. The photo Heather shared showed Miss Piggy clad in Brian Atwood platforms.