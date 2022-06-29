Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Vanessa Hudgens is not only popular for her outstanding acting skills but also for the workout routine that she documents via Instagram. The High School Musical actress and producer works hard to maintain her figure, and her social media posts confirm that her routine is getting great results!

To keep her body in shape for all of her various roles on television and on the big screen, Vanessa focuses on pilates, SoulCycle, and yoga – all of which she asserts keep her core strong and her body better proportioned. Other exercises that Vanessa has shown to appreciate for her fitness include hiking, high-energy choreography, lateral slides, mini band exercises, and long jumps.