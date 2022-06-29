Jessica Alba Shares Her Favorite And Least Favorite Exercises

It’s no secret that Jessica Alba is a fitness fanatic but there are some exercise moves she’s not too crazy about.

In an interview with Byrdie, the 41-year-old actress and businesswoman got candid about which parts of her workout routine she hates most (but ever the trouper, she still does them). And we don’t blame her one bit – those exercises really sound difficult!

Of course, she also talked about her favorite workout moves and how she switched up her routine during the lockdown. Scroll for the details.