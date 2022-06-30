Zendaya And Bella Thorne's Friendship Goes Back To Childhood

Zendaya and Bella Thorne


Entertainment


Two of the most famous stars from the Disney Channel are Zendaya and Bella Thorne. Although both starlets have pursued different careers in the present day, their roles in pop culture are one to notice. Their friendship is of even greater notice. Here is how their friendship came to be (and still is).

They Starred In A Disney Show Together

Shake it Up cast


While both became actresses and performers from an early age, they did not cross paths until becoming costars on the Disney Channel Original Series, Shake It Up. In 2010, the actresses became Rocky Blue and Cece Jones in a show that became an instant hit. However, the two became pitted against each right at the start of the series.

Thorne spoke about this in 2017 to J-14. She told the publication: "Zendaya and I were put in a very unfortunate position where we were kind of forced to compete against each other [during Shake It Up], which made the whole first season of the show just very awkward for us. We wanted to love each other, but yet we were constantly being put against each other. It was, ‘Who’s better at this?’ and ‘Who’s better at that?'”

Their Friendship Didn't End After Being Costars

Bella Thorne red carpet


Although having a rocky experience as costars on Shake It Up, their friendship never ended. Thorne spoke about this while guest-starring on Zendaya's second Disney show, K.C. Undercover in 2017.

“We text each other all the time, and we’re always sending photos back and forth. Being on set with her again was awesome, just to have my Z back, and to see how much she’s changed and how some of the things that I used to say, now she’s saying… It’s so weird, but yet I love it!”

They Continue To Be There For One Another

Zendaya and Bella Thorne


While Thorne has been involved in more scandals than Zendaya, Zendaya has been with her every step of the way. In 2019, Thorne posted a screenshot of a text she received from Zendaya after private photos of her were leaked. Zendaya said in the text: "Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out. You’re a light and I’m super proud.”

They Are Honest With Each Other

Zendaya and Bella Thorne


Both have not hidden their ups and downs. Thorne said in an interview "It's like we said [in] a couple of interviews when we were younger, how we explained how in the first season we weren't friends and it took us those other two seasons of becoming so close," she said. "[It was hard] not having someone pitted against you [before] and then all of a sudden, now everyone is pitting you against each other. That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season."

She later said that they continued to work out even until 2011 while filming a series of the Disney Channel show, Good Luck Charlie, and had a "beautiful talk in the middle of a sound stage." She added, "We were really able to put our cards out on the table and understanding each other."

