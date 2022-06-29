'That's Fair To Her': Here's Why 'The Kardashians' Editors Didn't Take Out Kourtney Kardashian's Show Complaints

During a talk panel earlier this month, Ben Winston, an executive producer of Hulu's The Kardashians, was asked about Kourtney Kardashian's complaints about the way in which her past with Scott Disick became such a hot topic -- even as she and her now-husband, Travis Barker, celebrated their engagement with their family.

“I liked the fact that we put that in there. We’ve almost given her her voice of the cut that she didn’t like, and we put it on air and I think that’s fair to her,” Winston said, according to a report shared by The Hollywood Reporter.