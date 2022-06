Aniston wore a low-cut black dress with a long gold necklace and complimentary bracelet while introducing the newest addition to her brand. She also showed 40.7 million fans how to apply the product, including the Leave-In conditioner for extra shine.

Per LolaVie, the hair oil is,

"a multitasking oil that hydrates, fights frizz, smooths split ends, boosts shine and repairs the look of damage without weighing your hair down."

It contains vegan keratin complex and coconut alkanes without silicone to soften the hair and condition it.