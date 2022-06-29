Chelsea Handler Opens Up About Relationship With Jo Koy

After joining Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the June 27 episode of their daytime talk show, Chelsea Handler was asked who made the first move to solidify her romance with Jo Koy.

"Well I did, obviously... I felt there was a crush happening from his end and I didn't feel that way for a while, or if I did, I wasn't aware of it," Handler began on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, via YouTube.

Although Koy's crush wasn't reciprocated at first, Handler admitted that the two of them had been going on "really fun non-dates" over the last couple of years and joked that Koy, who was seated in the audience, "kept showing up to [her] house."

"I just kept randomly showing up," he agreed.