Anna Kendrick In Bikini Enjoys Pool Time

Pitch Perfect stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Rebel Wilson, and some other Barden Bellas gathered together for Kelley Jakle's birthday yesterday, June 27. The ladies formed a lasting bond throughout their three-part music movie and continually supported each other's careers and life trajectories.

They also kept in touch with the men, making a point to link up as often as possible. Although Anna generally keeps a low profile on her Instagram feed and social media, fans can always count on her friends for updates.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Celebrating Kelley Jakle's Birthday

The Barden Bellas in a captain outfit
Giphy | Pitch Perfect

She surfaced at Jakle's birthday celebration in her backyard pool alongside Snow, Jones, the birthday girl, and Fit. While the other ladies chose plunging neckline bikinis and on-pieces, Anna kept it simple in a short-sleeved black mesh one-piece. She also tied her brunette hair back and was the only lady not wearing sunglasses - a good thing since fans got to see her pearly whites and bright eyes.

A Summer Celebration

Fit revealed that they spent the day celebrating their friend, enjoying a tropical lunch on the Island in their Leis and sunglasses. Oh, and this time, Anna wore a dark-colored shade while Fit itched her protective eyewear.

"Spent the day celebrating the one and only @kelleyjakle, who is sunshine in human form! I love you so much and will rotate at over 1,000 miles per hour to stay in your orbit ☀️ HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ☀️," Fit wrote.

Attending The World Polo League 2022

The group got together for the World Polo League Derby last month, and it doubled as a Pride celebration. They dressed in bright colors as they spent the day riding horses and spending as much time with each other as possible. Rebel Wilson also traveled from Australia as she wasn't missing the fun with her best friends.

Getting Goofy On The Flight

Before getting to the World Polo League, Anna and Sterling played a balance game in their private jet that left fans in awe of her flexibility and stamina. The Grey's Anatomy actor lay on his back with his arms stretched out and his legs up at a 90-degree angle, supporting Anna's weight. On the other hand, she rested her flat tummy on his legs and did an in-air boat pose with one arm stretched out and the other to the back.

"Lol, the level of trust in this photo…," one fan wrote, and we do wonder as well.

