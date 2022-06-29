Anna Kendrick In Bikini Enjoys Pool Time

Pitch Perfect stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Rebel Wilson, and some other Barden Bellas gathered together for Kelley Jakle's birthday yesterday, June 27. The ladies formed a lasting bond throughout their three-part music movie and continually supported each other's careers and life trajectories.

They also kept in touch with the men, making a point to link up as often as possible. Although Anna generally keeps a low profile on her Instagram feed and social media, fans can always count on her friends for updates.

