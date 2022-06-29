'I Might Be Surveilled': Ronan Farrow Shares Dangers Of Being A Journalist On 'The Late Show'

Ronan Farrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, just released a new documentary on HBO titled Endangered, which features the stories of four journalists in democratic countries who are risking their well-being as they attempt to do their jobs in places where they should have the right to freedom of the press.

While promoting the documentary on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, via Mashable,

Farrow, an executive producer of the special, revealed Endangered will highlight the current state of journalism, as well as his own experiences working in the field.