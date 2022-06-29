'I Had A Great Time': Luann De Lesseps On 'RHUGT' Experience And Spinoff Rumors

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out about her time filming the debut season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Turks and Caicos and the future of The Real Housewives of New York City following news of the series being split into two separate shows.
Luann de Lesseps chatted about Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one and her current relationship with her castmates on a recent episode of Access Hollywood.
Before sharing her thoughts on the future of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is being completely recast for season 14 as a new show follows the OGs of the series, de Lesseps admitted that she had an incredible time filming the Peacock reality show.
"I had a great time on that trip. We went to Turks and Caicos. I'd never seen water that green in my life. It was so much fun, I must say," de Lesseps shared, via RHONY Bravo on Instagram.
Luann De Lesseps Enjoyed Getting To Break The Fourth Wall Amid Production On 'RHUGT'
"We broke the fourth wall," de Lesseps shared, giving a nod to the way in which she and her co-stars were able to acknowledge production and speak of their lives as Bravolebrities.
"We got to talk bout what it's like being on each of our franchises, like, what it's like to be a mom on the show, what it's like to be a housewife, what it's like to deal with social media and people loving you one minute and hating you the next. And what's that like and so it was a great trip. I got along really with everybody," de Lesseps confirmed, noting that she's still talking to each of her co-stars.
Luann De Lesseps Doesn't Yet Have A Contract For 'RHONY: Legacy'
When de Lesseps was then asked about the future of The Real Housewives of New York City, she clarified that while she doesn't "have a contract yet," she'd love to be part of the Legacy series.
"I would love to film with all the OGs because guess what? I know them all. I know all the characters. I think we would [be into that]," she stated. "And I think by seeing that Ultimate Girls Trip, you really see how the women really bonded and I think Bravo saw that and I think that's why we're doing the Legacy."
Luann De Lesseps Knows Fan Have A Connection To The Original Cast Of 'RHONY'
"People really want to be with the OGs because they know their stories so they feel connected," de Lesseps explained.