'I Had A Great Time': Luann De Lesseps On 'RHUGT' Experience And Spinoff Rumors

Luann de Lesseps chatted about Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one and her current relationship with her castmates on a recent episode of Access Hollywood.

Before sharing her thoughts on the future of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is being completely recast for season 14 as a new show follows the OGs of the series, de Lesseps admitted that she had an incredible time filming the Peacock reality show.

"I had a great time on that trip. We went to Turks and Caicos. I'd never seen water that green in my life. It was so much fun, I must say," de Lesseps shared, via RHONY Bravo on Instagram.