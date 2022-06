Tara Grinstead was a popular, 30-year-old history teacher at the Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Georgia. She had dreams of being a school administrator, and even someday a school principal, and was attending night school to earn a specialist degree to reach that goal.

She was also beautiful, and in 1999, she won the Miss Tifton pageant, which landed her a spot in the 1999 Miss Georgia competition.

But all that changed when Grinstead was reported missing on October 24, 2005.