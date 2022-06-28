Michigan Mother In Jail After 3-Year-Old Son's Body Was Found in Freezer

Police responded to the home after Child Protective Services workers were contacted by an unknown caller. According to White, "It was determined that the 3-year-old child was deceased in his home in the basement and sadly found in a freezer. This case has shocked me, it's shocked our investigators, but the discovery would not have been possible without the officers' intuition."

He continued, "When they talked to the occupant of the home they recognized that there was something not right about the conversation and the way this occupant was communicating with them," White said, alleging that France was acting oddly and responding in a way meant to "push the officers away as if there was nothing go on."

But "their intuition and their experience led them to know that something was wrong," White said.