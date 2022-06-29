'My Tolerance Has Changed:' Kaley Cuoco Speaks On How She Views Alcohol In Her 30s

Kaley gave fans a glimpse at her lifestyle away from the TV screen while speaking with Yahoo Life as part of her role as Smirnoff's "chief summer officer." Kaley, who intends to use her new role as a way to encourage other adults to have fun this summer, loves to have wine and has some favorite Smirnoff products.

However, the 36-year-old has mastered a few ways to enjoy some summer sips without the hangover, as her relationship with alcohol has been different lately. During the discussions, The Wedding Ringer star admitted to her relationship with alcohol,

"The older I get, I just don't like the way I feel. When you're younger, the hangover is half the time — I don't have time to feel like that anymore."

But as someone who loves hanging out with her friends and enjoys a glass of wine, Kaley shared,

"I actuall mix [drinks that contain alcohol] with sparkling water so you're getting kind of a half and half. My tolerance has changed and I'm definitely OK with that."