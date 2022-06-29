'My Tolerance Has Changed:' Kaley Cuoco Speaks On How She Views Alcohol In Her 30s

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 3459434

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

American actress and producer Kaley Cuoco has remained relevant for years since her breakthrough as Bridget Hennessy on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules. It is public knowledge that Kaley has blessed viewers globally with some of the most amazing movies ever seen.

However, away from work, the Bratz star is a lady who is not an adventurous eater, loves hanging out with her friends, and has been cautious about alcohol intake lately. 

The Latest

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers, Nets Could Explore 'Superstar-For-Superstar Trade' Involving Paul George & Kevin Durant

How To Attract A High-Value Woman

Jessica Alba Shares Her Favorite And Least Favorite Exercises

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Fitness Routine

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress

Kaley On Her Relationship With Alcohol 

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 3459434

Kaley gave fans a glimpse at her lifestyle away from the TV screen while speaking with Yahoo Life as part of her role as Smirnoff's "chief summer officer." Kaley, who intends to use her new role as a way to encourage other adults to have fun this summer, loves to have wine and has some favorite Smirnoff products.

However, the 36-year-old has mastered a few ways to enjoy some summer sips without the hangover, as her relationship with alcohol has been different lately. During the discussions, The Wedding Ringer star admitted to her relationship with alcohol, 

"The older I get, I just don't like the way I feel. When you're younger, the hangover is half the time — I don't have time to feel like that anymore."

But as someone who loves hanging out with her friends and enjoys a glass of wine, Kaley shared,

 "I actuall mix [drinks that contain alcohol] with sparkling water so you're getting kind of a half and half. My tolerance has changed and I'm definitely OK with that."

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Kaley's Attitude Towards Food

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 2914948

One of the things Kaley does not fancy is eating a variety of food at a time. Speaking in a recent interview, the 2015 winner of the Glamour Award for Comedy Actress revealed that she gets stuck on any delicacy she finds appealing and can eat it for months until she gets tired.

In addition to not being adventurous with food, Kaley also has some food ideas she finds repulsive. During her recent discussion, the actress revealed that mushrooms are a total turn-off. Kaley said she gets offended by the sight of mushrooms and does not think that will ever change.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

What's More Appealing?

Kaley Cuoco in braless tulle dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Kaley is a pescetarian, and she is a big fan of anything that involves salmon. Salmon is one of her favorite go-to things to cook at home. The Penthouse star enjoys her salmon grilled in tacos or a stir-fry. Aside from making salmon recipes, Kaley is also makes an epic fruit bowl.

The Crimes is Fashion actress knows how to make a fruit bowl look more appealing by sprinkling a little sugar on top, which makes it shine. She is also particular about how the fruits are cut as she always likes to keep her fruit bowl unique.

More On Kaley's Personal Life 

Kaley Cuoco
Shutterstock | 564025

The Flight Attendant star, who filed for divorce from Karl Cook back in September 2021, is officially done with the separation process. The 36-year-old actress's divorce from her husband of three years, Karl, was finalized less than a year after announcing their split. When Kaley and Karl revealed they were parting ways, the couple, who wed in June 2018, clarified that it was a mutual decision which is not based on anger or animosity.

After calling it quits, Kaley later revealed in an interview that she has no intentions to walk down the aisle again and only looks forward to a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. The movie star is currently dating "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.