Lena Chapin Helped Her Mom Kill Her Stepfather, Then Went Missing Before Testifying

Gary’s disappearance was reported to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. When investigators asked about her husband’s whereabouts, Sandy claimed Gary McCullough had gone to Diamond, Missouri, to buy fighting roosters. The next day, authorities returned to the residence Sandy shared with Gary McCullough with a search warrant, but could not find any evidence linked to his disappearance and murder though they suspected foul play.

Later, Chapin’s sister, Brandi Petterson, recalled seeing Sandy on her hands and knees scrubbing the floor with a bleach-like material. Then, Sandy instructed her daughters to tell anyone who inquired of Gary McCullough’s whereabouts the same story she had told investigators.

Chapin’s other sister, Robin Shoemake, also recalled seeing Sandy and Kris Klemp move a large substance wrapped in a tarp later that day. She believed it was Gary McCullough because his boots were sticking out. However, she remained silent about it for many years, reported Radio Times.