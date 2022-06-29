Lena Chapin Helped Her Mom Kill Her Stepfather, Then Went Missing Before Testifying

The drama leading to the disappearance of Lena Chapin gives the literal term Blood Relatives a new meaning. Her disappearance has baffled law enforcement officials for 20 years and counting without a body and trace evidence of a murder.
However, there are no short supplies of testimonies from Chapin’s siblings and the string of men that have crossed their mother, Sandra “Sandy” Klemp’s romantic paths. They all believe Sandy is the culprit responsible for Chapin and her ex-husband, Gary McCullough alleged homicides. Later, Chapin confessed to family members about her role as an accessory to murder but vanished before authorities could make a case.