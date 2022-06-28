'Fans Will Really Be Intrigued': 'RHOM' Season 4 Reunion Features 'A Lot Of Revelations'

During an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Pamela Gimenez, who serves as the VP of Current Production on The Real Housewives of Miami, said that when it comes to the season four reunion special, fans are in for “a lot of revelations.”

“One of the things I really enjoyed about this reunion — and I’ve done many working on Bravo — is that usually we have the reunions that are a lot of rehashes, you know, with friendships and conflict. And that’s gonna be part of it,” Gimenez teased.