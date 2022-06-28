The Real Housewives of Miami season four reunion is set to air on Bravo. Find out what makes this taping different than all the other reunion specials of the Real Housewives franchise.
'Fans Will Really Be Intrigued': 'RHOM' Season 4 Reunion Features 'A Lot Of Revelations'
The Latest
'Revelations' Were Made Amid Filming On The 'RHOM' Reunion
During an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, Pamela Gimenez, who serves as the VP of Current Production on The Real Housewives of Miami, said that when it comes to the season four reunion special, fans are in for “a lot of revelations.”
“One of the things I really enjoyed about this reunion — and I’ve done many working on Bravo — is that usually we have the reunions that are a lot of rehashes, you know, with friendships and conflict. And that’s gonna be part of it,” Gimenez teased.
The 'RHOM' Cast Will Be Exposed During The 2-Part Special
While Gimenez confirmed a lot would be revealed during the two-part special, she made it clear that she wasn't talking about just one or two cast members.
"There are a lot of things that come out about each of the women that were in play during the season. And I think the fans will really be intrigued by it,” she vowed, noting that something, in particular, would be shared about Julia Lemigova.
“There’s a story she tells that’s kind of riveting,” Gimenez explained.
The 'RHOM' Reunion Was Filmed Differently Than Past Specials Of The Franchise
"We kind of shoot it a little bit looser, a little edgier, more behind the scenes. So although you think we’re going to commercial, for example, we keep going,” Gimenez said. “And that’s the luxury of having Peacock is that you could be a little bit fluid in the length of what we’re watching. And I think that’s the beauty of Peacock."
The 'RHOM' Reunion Was Kicked Off With A Shot
Also during the interview, Gimenez revealed host Andy Cohen kicked off the Real Housewives of Miami reunion taping by encouraging cast members to take a shot.
“It’s the first time,“ she shared. “Usually, they always end on a cheer with some kind of drink, and this time, we started with a shot, which is really fun.”
“It really shows a testament of just new,” Gimenez added. “That simple toast at the top shows that you’re seeing something different.”
The Real Housewives of Miami season four reunion airs in two parts beginning tonight, Tuesday, June 28, at 7/6c on Bravo.