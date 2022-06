Starks told news station WJBK-TV reports that she called 911 and rushed home.

"Once I made it there, my baby was on the ground having seizure, after seizure, after seizure," she told the station.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

"He had blunt force trauma to the head, and he was bleeding out his ears and had to have immediate brain surgery," Starks said. "All I know is she threw my son into the wall and shook him up pretty bad, and they said that's just a bit of what she did to him."