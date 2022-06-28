WWE News: Carmella Set To Wrestle At 'Money In The Bank'

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley found out some unfortunate news last week as she was not medically cleared for the Fatal-5-Way and won't be able to compete for her title. The event is set to take place on July 2, but now Rhea will not be there.

Rhea Ripley won't be medically fit to challenge Belair at Money In the Bank, Belair revealed in the opening moments of Monday's RAW. Belair did not go into detail about the injuries, but she did make an announcement about a Fatal 5 Way to select her as the new front-runner for Money in the Bank.

The news shocked many because Rhea is one of the best women fighters in the world and they figured she would compete through her injury, but the WWE had other plans.