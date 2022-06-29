Hayden Christensen Opens Up About His 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Role

Canadian actor Hayden Christensen began his career on Canadian television when he was just 13 years old. Later, in the late 1990s, he began acting in American television.

Hayden attained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), a role he reprised for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) after 17 years.

On June 24, the Star Wars actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to discuss the new Disney+ miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi. He also revealed that his 7-year-old daughter was his lightsaber training partner for his role in the movie.

