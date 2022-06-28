How 'The Sunday Morning Slasher' Was Finally Caught After Murdering Over 100 Victims

Carl Eugene Watts, also known as Coral, was just 15 years old in 1969 when he was identified by police in the assault of 26-year-old Joan Gave.

He checked in to the Lafayette Clinic, a mental hospital in Detroit, and went through a psychiatric assessment to attempt to get help, and he returned many times for outpatient treatment. But that attack would only mark the start of Watt's deadly rampage that would last years.

Authorities believe Watts could have killed more than 100 women, which would make him the most prolific serial killer in American history.