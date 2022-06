Football is a physical game. No one is 100% healthy halfway through the season.

That's far from ideal, but injuries and pain are just a part of the game. Most NFL players just deal with it and do their best to try and help their teams win.

Needless to say, that means they also expect their teammates to have the same mindset and do whatever it takes to end up on top, especially on a team-first franchise such as the New England Patriots.