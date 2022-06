The Niners need to do whatever it takes to put Lance in a position to succeed in his sophomore season, and that includes surrounding him with this kind of veteran.

But even if the Niners do so and he still underperforms, will they pull the trigger and start Garoppolo again if they can't find him a trade suitor? Will they give Lance a long leash o pull him as soon as things get ugly?

All things considered, they should let their prized youngster grow through his mistakes, even if that means having a losing season.