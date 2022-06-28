Priyanka Chopra Stuns In High-Slit Dress

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Priyanka Chopra has earned a name for herself not only as an actress, philanthropist, and singer but also as a fashionista. The gorgeous actress has the perfect outfit for every occasion and always flaunted her luxurious wardrobe to her 79.9 million Instagram fans. 

Ravishing In High-Slit Ruched Dress

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 517963

Priyanka has rocked several attractive high-slit dresses over the years and is always ready to top up her style quotient. She took to Instagram to share another ravishing high-slit look. The Baywatch actress looked surreal in a strappy white dress with a unique ruched thigh-high slit. The dress featured a lowered neckline, giving a teasing view of her cleavage.

To complete the enticing look, the activist added a pair of all-gold accessories, including big gold hoops, a necklace, a wristwatch, a set of rings, bracelets, and a pair of ankle strap heels. The gorgeous actress packed her hair in a bun, leaving a few strands out, and finished her look with light makeup. 

Breathtaking In Sequin Dress

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 564025

 The former Miss World has an impeccable and exemplary fashion sense. In another post, the mother-of-one looked breathtaking in an orange Sequin dress. The first slide showed her sitting on a couch, looking like a beautiful goddess. The dress had a plunging neckline and full sleeves with padded shoulders, which gave diva vibes.

She accessorized with a silver snake necklace which had a pink diamond encrusted on it. She completed her look with a messy hairstyle, perfectly done makeup, and black heels. The other slides showed her giving various captivating poses. 

Sharing Intimate Moments

Priyanka Chopra
Shutterstock | 242987224

Recently, Priyanka, who knows how to enjoy her me-time, shared an intimate look with her husband, Nick Jonas, spending a couple of days in paradise on a trip to Turks and Caicos. The shots featured them being affectionate on the beach and on a yacht. The picture is one of their most public vacations since they welcomed their daughter, Malti.

In an Instagram post of the first picture of their daughter in May, Chopra opened up about the journey and how they had to spend 100 days plus in the NICU. Malti was born via surrogate in January but was not able to go home until May after spending months in the ICU. The challenges they faced during those days made the actress realize how precious every moment was. 

New Photo Of Malti

The first time social media got a view of Malti was on Mother's day when Chopra posted a picture of her and Nick Jonas welcoming the baby home. In a recent photograph, the proud mother-of-one shared a new photo during Father's day in tribute to Nick Jonas.

In the picture, Malti was dressed in a gorgeous floral red dress with a headband and was held in a walking position by her father. The father and daughter rocked a pair of white sneakers with the initials 'MM' on Malti's shoe and 'MM'S DAD' on Nick's. 

