Priyanka has rocked several attractive high-slit dresses over the years and is always ready to top up her style quotient. She took to Instagram to share another ravishing high-slit look. The Baywatch actress looked surreal in a strappy white dress with a unique ruched thigh-high slit. The dress featured a lowered neckline, giving a teasing view of her cleavage.

To complete the enticing look, the activist added a pair of all-gold accessories, including big gold hoops, a necklace, a wristwatch, a set of rings, bracelets, and a pair of ankle strap heels. The gorgeous actress packed her hair in a bun, leaving a few strands out, and finished her look with light makeup.