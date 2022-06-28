'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Celebrates Son's Graduation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members love celebrating their accomplishments. So many of the show's biggest stars have taken turns to celebrate several milestones, be it their kids' birthdays, housewarmings, wedding anniversaries, etc. 

Recently, Jennifer Aydin reflected on how quickly time passed as she celebrated her son Justin's recent high school graduation. The RHONJ star celebrated Justin's accomplishment on Instagram by posting adorable family images from the momentous occasion.

Heartfelt Family Images

Jennifer took to her Instagram page to share glimpses of her son's graduation day. Some of the pictures showed Justin in his graduation cap and gown, posing with Jennifer and her husband Bill Aydin, along with their four younger children.

"My number 1 Graduated tonight from @bctsbca I can't believe I have a kid going to college!!! My, how time flies — so try to enjoy every running moment cause time won't stand still for anyone!" Jennifer captioned the photos from June 23, 2022.

A Proud Mom

The mother of five went on to express how proud she was of her oldest son. Even though not clearly stated, Justin certainly put in his best while he was in high school. Hence, Jennifer could not help but express how proud she was of him as she wished him the best in all his endeavors and assured him of her commitment and love. 

"Justin, I'm beyond proud of you! Good Luck, my love, in all your endeavors, and know that mommy will always be here for you, no matter what!! We love you!" the proud mom added. 

She concluded by adding, "Congratulations class of 2022!!! @aydinplasticsurgery One down, Four to go!!! Whew!"

Justin's Extravagant Prom Decor

This isn't the only sweet family moment that Jennifer has captured with Justin in recent weeks. On June 17, she also took to Instagram to commemorate Justin's prom.

As shown in the pictures, the proud mother commemorated the special moment by adorning the front stoop of her house with some elegant balloons. It was the ideal backdrop for a portrait of Jennifer and her kid because a black and gold balloon archway surrounded her home's front door.

The letters of Justin's school, "BCA," were spelled out by additional metallic letter balloons that were strung across the top of the arch.

Jennifer captioned the post with a series of hashtags that read "my son," "BCA prom," "Bergen Academies," and "mom first." She also tagged local event décor company Balloons VIP.

Congratulatory Wishes From Fans

Jennifer's fans took to the comment section in their numbers to congratulate her and Justin.

 

As Jennifer's other kids begin to hit major milestones, she's undoubtedly going to give them a more grand celebration. 

