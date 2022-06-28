'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Celebrates Son's Graduation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members love celebrating their accomplishments. So many of the show's biggest stars have taken turns to celebrate several milestones, be it their kids' birthdays, housewarmings, wedding anniversaries, etc.

Recently, Jennifer Aydin reflected on how quickly time passed as she celebrated her son Justin's recent high school graduation. The RHONJ star celebrated Justin's accomplishment on Instagram by posting adorable family images from the momentous occasion.

Keep scrolling for more details.