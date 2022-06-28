Carrie Underwood In Bikini Enjoys 'First Day Of Summer'

Carrie Underwood is stunning both on the inside and out! While the Champion singer looks stunning in anything she wears, her toned figure shines through in her favorite bikinis.

Her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Chart, becoming her (perfect) tenth Top 3 title on that chart out of ten releases. Meanwhile, the album debuted at number ten on the Billboard 200 and four on the Top Album Sales chart. We're thrilled for Carrie.

