Carrie Underwood In Bikini Enjoys 'First Day Of Summer'

Carrie Underwood is stunning both on the inside and out! While the Champion singer looks stunning in anything she wears, her toned figure shines through in her favorite bikinis.

Her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Chart, becoming her (perfect) tenth Top 3 title on that chart out of ten releases. Meanwhile, the album debuted at number ten on the Billboard 200 and four on the Top Album Sales chart. We're thrilled for Carrie.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

First Day of Summer In Calia Swimwear

Carrie Underwood in glittery dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The Before He Cheats singer shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a two-piece from her Calia swimwear line as her blonde tresses flowed to her shoulder with no makeup on.

“My favourite thing about my body is the strength that it possesses,” she said to Women’s Health in April 2021. “I’ve got two little, super active boys, and I mainly need to be able to keep up with them. So, I feel like I work hard at keeping myself healthy and able to hang out with them and keep up with them.”

First day of summer! Loving this swim combo! @caliabycarrie #ChooseYou

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Is Summer Here Yet?

Carrie was all smiles and sunkissed as she posed outdoors in a black-and-green and leafy bikini top and a bright red pair of bikini bottoms. The American Idol winner wore a fun and floppy straw hat as she flashed her pearly whites while flaunting her jaw-dropping abs and golden tan.

Twelve Years Of Bliss

Carrie's bassist Mark Childers introduced the couple, who have been married since 2010. They try to keep their sons out of the spotlight, but she recently told fans how much her sons supported her at the CMT Music Awards.

Carrie gushed about her husband with this amusing caption on National Boyfriend Day:

Been married for 10 years, but he’s still my boyfriend... #NationalBoyfriendDay

Mike Fisher Helps With Carrie's Shyness

Carrie Underwood is accustomed to performing in front of thousands of people, but if she had her way, she would spend her entire time at home with her family.

The country singer, whose ninth album Denim & Rhinestones was released on Friday, opened up about her introverted tendencies in a new interview and explained how her more outgoing husband, Mike Fisher keeps her balanced.

"I don't want to go to restaurants; I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I love being at home. I would never leave my house… I get nervous in crowds and in group settings, like that."

