Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Fitness Routine

Lindsey Vonn is still staying active three years after retiring from alpine ski racing.

The 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist’s fitness routine looks a little different now than it did when she was competing, but the intensity is still there! A quick scroll through her Instagram will tell you how hard she works at the gym. And, of course, she still skis.

“I've been skiing quite a lot, actually!” the former athlete told Bustle in February. “And I just went on my first skiing vacation since I was 9 this past month. So that was really fun.”

What does her workout routine look like off the slopes? Scroll to read.