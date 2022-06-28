Lala Kent Teases 'Camera Ready' Look Ahead Of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10

LaLa Kent close up
Shutterstock | 3695024

Ashabi Azeez

The Bravo reality show is getting ready for its 10th season, and Lala Kent is also making preparations. She uploaded her "camera ready" look on social media, giving fans a tease of her new look. 

Lala Kent Is 'Camera Ready'

Lala Kent
Shutterstock | 1296406

In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor shared footage of her taking a look at the mirror after getting some cosmetic procedures. The video was taken at Skin Tight Aesthetics in Los Angeles and showed her sitting in a chair while final touches were made on her face. The Bravo star captured the clip, "Getting this mug camera ready."

She also explained she got Botox and filler on the right side of her jaw to make it symmetrical with the left and got work done on her lips. The mother-of-one asked fans not to comment on what she should or should not do but instead explain why they would not get injected. 

Admitting To Going Overboard With Botox

Lala Kent
Shutterstock | 2900926

Kent has always been transparent about her procedures. In 2017, she admitted she had Botox on her forehead and extensive fillers on her lips, jaw, cheeks, and almost all over her face except her nose. The TV star later admitted that she went overboard with the procedures.

The Bravo star told Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald in January 2022 that she had to put a pause on injections for almost three years. The time included when she was pregnant with her daughter, Ocean, and before season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. She also talked about how fans commented on her natural look being "great."

Kent Recently Went Under Scrutiny

Lala Kent
Shutterstock | 564025

Although some fans supported Kent for enhancing her appearance, some fans believed she destroyed her face. In the clip shared by the Vanderpump Rules star, there were visible lip injection bruises that got fans agitated. Many fans were surprised by her new look and shared their views following a thread on Reddit titled, "It's the visible lip injection bruises for me.

People actually take beauty advice from her?". The thread picked up over 150 comments with people's reactions to the Bravolebrity's appearance. "She was so beautiful on her first VPR!! Lip injections are Not for everyone!!!!" one person commented. She was also ripped by fans who thought her new look was "terrifying" and giving "Scary Kent vibes''. 

Promoting Another Cosmetic Line

Lala Kent
Shutterstock | 227007705

Kent shared her impressions of the skincare brand Tula in the clip. She told followers about her routine, which involved their Serum, SPF, and the importance of switching up their routine if their skin required that. Some fans were confused with her promoting Tula's products, given the fact that she also owns a skincare line. One commented, " Wait doesn't she have her own skincare brand? Why is she promoting another brand LMAO." 

