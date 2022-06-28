Vanessa Hudgens’ Favorite Workouts For Staying Fit

It’s time to get to know Vanessa Hudgens’ workout routine because for real, Hudgens is a celebrity whom we can’t ignore how fit she is.

The 33-year-old actress was the childhood crush of many, and we can’t really blame them because have you seen her?

She first appeared in Thirteen, but we all got to know her a lot more when she landed her role in High School Musical. Don’t be shy if you found yourself singing one of the film’s songs right now.

Along with her successful career, we must admit that Vanessa successfully manages to stay fit, and therefore we couldn't help but find her workout routine and fitness tips.