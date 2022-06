Erika Jayne of RHOBH is melting fans' hearts by flaunting her insane body in a tiny yellow swimsuit. The One Hot Pleasure singer showed off a lot of skin a few weeks ago, and we love it! Taking Instagram, the Bravo star teased her fans by pouring out of the tiny one-piece. Erika Jayne proved that her fitness hadn't taken a back seat by serving her insane body on a platter.

