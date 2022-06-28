Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Red Dress

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make a grand entrance.

The Bedazzled actress attended the Thursday Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin, Germany. Elizabeth stunned in a dangerously low-cut red gown with a bejeweled tulle skirt for the occasion. Following events from her birthday with a Versace moment in a glittery pink number that flaunted her cleavage and toned legs, reminding us of that safety pin dress - her first shot into the public consciousness in the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Scroll to see the post.