NFL News: Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette Comments On Returning To Tampa

For Fournette's part, it seems as if he plans on doing something similar to what Brady did for him. He told Eisen that he plans on attempting to pull in the now recently retired Rob Gronkowski.

“Just know, I will be calling his phone 24/7 for the offseason, regular season,” Fournette said last week on The Rich Eisen Show. “We’re going to need Gronk, man. Gronk, he’s special to our program, to the team, to that locker room. His energy, his vibe, man. Who wouldn’t want to have him as a teammate? He’s a great guy and I love Gronk.”

Gronkowski retired for the second time after 11 seasons in the National Football League. He originally retired in March of 2019 due to injuries and football-related pain taking a toll on his mental health. He unretired when Brady signed with the Buccaneers.