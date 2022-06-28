'They All Tell It Like It Is': Brandi Glanville Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast

Brandi Glanville smiles with half ponytail
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Brandi Glanville and a number of other former cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, including her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Taylor Armstrong, ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, and Real Housewives of New York City alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, filmed a second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in late 2021. And, during a new interview, Glanville shared her thoughts about her co-stars.

The 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast Speaks Their Minds

Brandi Glanville in printed pants and boots
Shutterstock | 564025

During an interview with OK! Magazine on June 22, Brandi Glanville, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role for its second, third, and fourth seasons, said that when it came to her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast mates, all of the women who starred alongside her on the show were outspoken.

"All of the women on my trip speak their minds, they all tell it like it is," she admitted.

Brandi Glanville Described 'RHUGT' Season 2 As 'Big Brother Meets Housewives On Crack'

Brandi Glanville in black dress and choker
Shutterstock | 564025

According to Glanville, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip was filmed in the style of Big Brother due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time they filmed in Massachusetts last year.

"The show was like a hybrid of Big Brother meets Housewives on crack, we couldn't leave," Glanville explained. "You could not put up a facade. It was right around day two where you could tell if people were acting or trying to be their alter ego and the people that were keeping it one hundred."

Which 'RHUGT' Cast Members Did Brandi Glanville Say Kept It Real?

Brandi Glanville in gold minidress and heels
Shutterstock | 564025

When Glanville was then asked which of her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars kept it real, Glanville replied, "Definitely [Phaedra Parks], [Eva Marcille], definitely Jill. Even Dorinda! She wasn't afraid to get sloppy, even though we butted heads when we were drinking."

Brandi Glanville Talks Bravo

Brandi Glanville wears black dress and heels
Shutterstock | 564025

"It kind of feels like you never leave," Glanville revealed of returning to the Real Housewives franchise. "You are kind of grandfathered in after you've done a couple of seasons. It was great to not be around the same people but still be in the same atmosphere."

To see more of Glanville and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, the Ex-Wives Club, which begins streaming every Thursday on Peacock.

