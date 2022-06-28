'They All Tell It Like It Is': Brandi Glanville Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast

During an interview with OK! Magazine on June 22, Brandi Glanville, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role for its second, third, and fourth seasons, said that when it came to her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast mates, all of the women who starred alongside her on the show were outspoken.

"All of the women on my trip speak their minds, they all tell it like it is," she admitted.