Bodybuilder Carriejune Anne Bowlby Enjoys Summer Night In Bikini

Bodybuilder Carriejune Anne Bowlby occasionally takes to Instagram to show off her toned body to nearly 2 million followers. However, this is not the only type of shot the fitness model shows her fans; she takes them on a journey by showing them how she manages to build such a body and still dress up cute. Whatever she chooses to do, it always turns out beautiful.

Carriejune became obsessed with fitness during her school years. Her fitness journey began in fifth grade with track and field, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

She revealed that her childhood revolved around fitness. It's no surprise that she makes working out look so effortless.

Washboard Abs On Display

The 26-year-old displayed her washboard abs and thick-toned glutes in a triangle string bikini. She sat on the railings by the beach, her blond hair in a messy bun and two pigtails resting on the sides of her face, beaming at the camera.

Never Be Afraid To Try Something New

Anne took the time to share some inspirational words with her followers while wearing a bikini and holding a skating board, which we can only assume she tried because she has a bruise near her left knee cap.

Never be afraid to try something new, even if you scrape your knee..😂 life gets boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know; Summer Challenge gets sent out this weekend🔥 transform your body and change your life. With my coaching for the next 8 weeks!! Link in my bio to see some of my previous client transformations and join while there are still spots left🖤

Bodybuilding Process

Carriejune Anne Bowlby has been training since high school and is now upping her game by training six days a week. She does not have a set day of rest. Bowlby takes a day off from training when she believes her body requires more rest.

The social media star sticks to simple workouts. She keeps her rep range, weights, and sets consistent throughout her workouts, as evidenced on her Instagram page.

Healthy Nutrition

When Carriejune needs to slim down for a show or a photo shoot, she uses the carb cycling technique. Carb cycling entails having two low carbs followed by one day of high carbs. The only constant on her diet plan, bulking up or trying to lose body fat, is 3/4 cup oats and egg whites in the morning. She also takes whey protein supplements to help her recover from intense workouts. Her energy levels were also kept up by taking fish oils and multivitamins.

