Bodybuilder Carriejune Anne Bowlby Enjoys Summer Night In Bikini

Bodybuilder Carriejune Anne Bowlby occasionally takes to Instagram to show off her toned body to nearly 2 million followers. However, this is not the only type of shot the fitness model shows her fans; she takes them on a journey by showing them how she manages to build such a body and still dress up cute. Whatever she chooses to do, it always turns out beautiful.

Carriejune became obsessed with fitness during her school years. Her fitness journey began in fifth grade with track and field, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

She revealed that her childhood revolved around fitness. It's no surprise that she makes working out look so effortless.

Keep reading to see the post.