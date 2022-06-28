Alexandra Daddario quickly took Hollywood by storm when she starred as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. This is not surprising as her acting prowess and distinctive look are more than impressive. Like the movie industry, Alexandra is slowly stealing fans' attention in the fashion industry. Here is what she looked like rocking a short yellow dress.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Frilly Minidress
Alexandra Daddario Is A Stunner
Alexandra rocked the yellow dress that flattered her curves and accentuated her skin tone. In a picture update of the outfit on Instagram, the 36-year-old San Andreas star posed for the camera in a Yellow multi-layered mini dress. The off-the-shoulder dress showed off her perfect milk-like skin and graceful shoulders while it displayed parts of her cleavage.
Her shapely legs were also on full display, and her dark heels, dark hair, and make-up choice made her appear further alluring. The image got over 1,000 likes and lots of credible acknowledgments from fans.
Simple But Perfect
Alexandra looks good in any outfit with a perfect skin tone and dark hair that makes her blue eyes pop. She looked ready for the runway in a v-neckline dress worn at an event. The high slit showed off her covey hips, and the neckline flattered her cleavage. Alexandra rocked the figure-flattering dress with her hair tied to the back, and she completed the look with red lipstick.
A Look At Alexandra's Love Life
Alexandra does not only have a remarkable career but also a love life that many desire. Alexandra has undoubtedly had a lot on her table since she began dominating our TV screens, playing Rachel in the HBO satire, The White Lotus. Her hectic schedule has also become more tedious since 2022 started as she was an ambassador for the Screen Actors Guild, which airs on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Thankfully, Alexandra has had the support of her fiancé Andrew Form as she navigates life through her busy schedule. The Baywatch star told E! News about how she rides out the highs and lows of life with her fiancé ahead of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild award show,
"What's wonderful is that we can support each other through the tough times. The world's a little crazy right now, and we're looking forward to the future."
More On Alexandra And Andrew's Love Life
Alexandra has had nothing but praises for 53-year-old movie producer Andrew since they began dating. Despite being a star couple with a demanding career, Alexandra and her sweetheart have managed to keep their relationship flourishing.
In her interview with E! News to discuss her "great" year of accomplishments, the movie star said about Andrew, "He brings me peace during all the chaos." Alexandra is all about positivity when it comes to her relationship, and she hopes Andrew will continue being the support system she needs.