Family Still Seeks Answers About Who Killed Cédrika Provencher

Henri Provencher has said he wished things had unfolded differently when Cédrika first vanished. He said it took police too much time to act, and there were communication problems between different police departments when it came to sharing pertinent information.
"There was a lot of wasted time," Provencher said. "If I've abducted a child, give me two hours and I'm across the border into the United States."
He acknowledges that police methods have changed greatly in 10 years. Cédrika's case lead to the creation of a commission in 2012 to look at how police treat reports of missing children.
An Amber Alert was never triggered in Cédrika's case because she didn't meet all the criteria necessary at the time, which was being under 18, declared missing, and believed by police to be in danger.
It took many hours for her disappearance to even make the news, but now alerts quickly go out through Facebook, Twitter, and emergency texts.