Family Still Seeks Answers About Who Killed Cédrika Provencher

Henri Provencher, Cédrika's paternal grandfather, was the face in front of the media for many years as the family asked for answers. He told The Canadian Press that when a child dies in an accident, there is closure, which is not the case in abductions.

"You don't know where your child is, it's hell every day," Provencher said. "You wonder where she is, what she's doing, what they doing to her, are they taking care of her? Is she being abused?"

When her body was discovered, Provencher turned his efforts to tracking down the person responsible for her disappearance and death.

"It will change something, because in life you are responsible for your actions," Provencher said. "The person who did this is accountable for their actions."