'I Am So Thankful': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Applauds Estranged Husband Michael

Earlier this month, in the midst of their separation, which has currently found the ex-couple under the same roof, Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of estranged husband Michael Darby holding their boys.

"I am so thankful to you for the father you are to these two incredible boys. The way your eyes light up whenever you see them really touches my heart. Happy Father’s Day, Mickey!" Ashley wrote in the caption of her photo.