'I Am So Thankful': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Applauds Estranged Husband Michael

Ashley Darby with curly hair
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, may have recently decided to call it quits on their marriage. But, as the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently confirmed on Instagram, they are working together just fine when it comes to co-parenting their two sons, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.

The Latest

Michigan Mother In Jail After 3-Year-Old Son's Body Was Found in Freezer

Michigan Babysitter Charged With Murder In Toddler's Death

Man Slit Wife’s Throat, Played Her Favorite Music As She Died

WWE News: Carmella Set To Wrestle At 'Money In The Bank'

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In High-Slit Dress

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Had Nothing But Good Things To Say About Michael On Father's Day

Ashley Darby in maroon dress with curls
Shutterstock | 564025

Earlier this month, in the midst of their separation, which has currently found the ex-couple under the same roof, Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of estranged husband Michael Darby holding their boys.

"I am so thankful to you for the father you are to these two incredible boys. The way your eyes light up whenever you see them really touches my heart. Happy Father’s Day, Mickey!" Ashley wrote in the caption of her photo.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Fans Of The 'RHOP' Star Were Thrilled To See Ashley Darby's Supportive Post

“You are the definition of putting your kids first. This is so beautiful,” one person wrote in a comment, via Page Six, as a second noted, “I love how y’all can still give credit to each other.

 #coparenting.”

“I like when people can act like grown folks,” shared a third.

And a court added, “Those boys will be just fine [because] this type of energy is the goal.”

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Announced Her Separation In April 2022

Ashley Darby in red dress with hand on hip
Shutterstock | 564025

With a lengthy statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Ashley confirmed she and Michael were parting ways after nearly eight years of marriage.

"We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she said, in part. "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Recently Teased The 'Catalyst' For Her Split From Michael

Ashley Darby in gray jacket selfie with sons
instagram | Instagram | Ashley Darby

While appearing on a recent podcast, Ashley admitted there was a catalyst for her split from Michael but couldn't explain what it was due to her contract with Bravo, which restricts her from spoiling storylines of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

"Unfortunately, I can't talk about too much because it's part of the show," she explained on the Side Piece podcast. “But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it. But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.