Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, may have recently decided to call it quits on their marriage. But, as the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently confirmed on Instagram, they are working together just fine when it comes to co-parenting their two sons, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.
'I Am So Thankful': 'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Applauds Estranged Husband Michael
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Had Nothing But Good Things To Say About Michael On Father's Day
Earlier this month, in the midst of their separation, which has currently found the ex-couple under the same roof, Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of estranged husband Michael Darby holding their boys.
"I am so thankful to you for the father you are to these two incredible boys. The way your eyes light up whenever you see them really touches my heart. Happy Father’s Day, Mickey!" Ashley wrote in the caption of her photo.
Fans Of The 'RHOP' Star Were Thrilled To See Ashley Darby's Supportive Post
“You are the definition of putting your kids first. This is so beautiful,” one person wrote in a comment, via Page Six, as a second noted, “I love how y’all can still give credit to each other.
#coparenting.”
“I like when people can act like grown folks,” shared a third.
And a court added, “Those boys will be just fine [because] this type of energy is the goal.”
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Announced Her Separation In April 2022
With a lengthy statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Ashley confirmed she and Michael were parting ways after nearly eight years of marriage.
"We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she said, in part.
"We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Recently Teased The 'Catalyst' For Her Split From Michael
While appearing on a recent podcast, Ashley admitted there was a catalyst for her split from Michael but couldn't explain what it was due to her contract with Bravo, which restricts her from spoiling storylines of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
"Unfortunately, I can't talk about too much because it's part of the show," she explained on the Side Piece podcast. “But of course, when we are done filming, I’ll be more than happy to open up about it. But yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us. I don’t hate him. There is no resentment. It’s just the way it is.”