NBA News: Kyrie Irving Wants Out Of Brooklyn

Durant is reportedly angry at the fact that the Nets didn't make an effort to understand Kyrie, once again siding with him in this complicated scenario.
“I think that his biggest beef is that he didn’t feel like the Nets front office grew to try to understand Kyrie," Murdock added. "And I would push back and say when a guy leaves for two weeks at a time, Kyrie earns the lion’s share of the blame. But I think that Kevin feels like, ‘Hey man, when you guys didn’t try to understand this guy, you guys didn’t figure out where he was coming from.”
People have already questioned Durant's decision to leave Golden State to team up with a player who's rarely seen on the court, so one can only wonder what they will say if this comes to fruition.