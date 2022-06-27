NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Willing To Give Lakers Huge Discount To Reunite With LeBron James In LA

Convincing Irving to sign the TPMLE instead of acquiring him via a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets would be a dream scenario for the Lakers. It would allow them to keep the limited trade assets that they have while adding another legitimate superstar who would help James and Anthony Davis carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. The "Big Three" of Irving, James, and Davis would undoubtedly give the Lakers a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title next year.

However, even if they get Irving using the TPMLE, the Lakers would still need to make a decision on Russell Westbrook. If they fail to convince him to accept an off-ball role and focus more on defense, the Lakers should do everything they can to unload him before the start of the season.