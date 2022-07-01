'RHOA' Stars Kenya And Marlo Get Into Heated Fight 

Episode 8 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) arrived last Sunday (June 26) with its usual load of drama among the ladies.
The excitement began with Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield getting into a 'steamy' confrontation with Kandi Burruss about her lack of support, which caused the former Xcape singer to throw an unexpected 'tantrum.' Things got even more intense when Sanya Richards dropped the heart-wrenching news on her husband Aaron Ross that she doesn't want any more kids.
The biggest spectacle of the night, however, was the massive blowout between Kenya Moore and Marlo at Drew Sidora's 'Drop It with Drew' workout event.