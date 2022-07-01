'RHOA' Stars Kenya And Marlo Get Into Heated Fight 

The ladies met up at Drew's workout event, 'Drop It with Drew,' sometime after, and Kandi attempted to confront Marlo over what she had heard. Still, an untimely incident involving an intruder at her home, Kandi and her husband Todd had to rush home.

After they left, Marlo mentioned to the ladies that Kandi had approached her about her statements but was confused about who would have told her. She immediately turned to Kenya and asked, "Did it come from you, Kenya?" putting her on the spot.

With her back against the wall, Kenya admitted, "It came from me, yes, I report things back accurately."

Marlo questioned her further, asking if she included Sheree's involvement in the mix, but Kenya responded, "She wasn't focused on Sheree … she ain't f##ing with you at the end of the day she ain't f##ing with you!"

"It made her realize all the things you haven't been to her," Kenya added.