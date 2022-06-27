'Exhausting Tornado': Andy Cohen Describes Shopping Experience With 'RHOBH' Cast Member

Andy Cohen recently traveled to Dubai with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais. And, according to the Watch What Happens Live host, the first mentioned star is quite a lot to handle when it comes to shopping.

Andy Cohen Went Shopping At Hermés With 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley In Dubai

Dorit Kemsley with an off-the-shoulder shirt and silver jewelry
Shutterstock | 673594

Amid his trip to Dubai, home of the newest franchise of Real Housewives, the Real Housewives of Dubai, Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Story, where he revealed details of a recent shopping trip he had had with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I’ve just gone on a shopping expedition to Hermés with these Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Cohen said in his June 21 Story, via Heavy. “Dorit in the store is like — she is an exhausting tornado!”

Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Her 'RHOBH' Cast Mate's Shopping Habits

Garcelle Beauvais in a feathered purple jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 564025

Beauvais also weighed in on Kemsley’s shopping habits, calling her behavior “iconic” as Kemsley compared herself to “a kid in a candy shop" at the Hermés location.

“I’ve never seen [that]. I’ve only seen it on TV,” Cohen noted.

“I’m the only one who walked out without a bag,” Kemsley added.

'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Has Been A Fashionista Since Childhood

Dorit Kemsley in black lace jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 564025

During a chat with Vogue in 2021, Kemsley, who has been known for her over-the-top style on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, admitted that when it came to her love of fashion, it started at a young age.

“As a young girl, I always wanted to kind of pin things to my pants or add patches or make something my own. And I’ll never forget, by the time I was in sixth grade, I could fit into my mother’s clothing, so I would wear her clothes to school,” Kemsley explained to the outlet.

Dorit Kemsley Likes To Wear And Collect Fashion

Dorit Kemsley wears a red dress and silver shoes
Shutterstock | 64736

"I’m a baby fashion collector really, but I’m a fashion collector that likes to actually wear the pieces. You can purchase these pieces and keep them perfect and ready to sit in a museum, or you can wear them like I do. I might get a little bit of makeup on it or something, but I want to enjoy it, because for me, it’s like candy to a kid,” Kemsley added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

