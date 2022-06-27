'Exhausting Tornado': Andy Cohen Describes Shopping Experience With 'RHOBH' Cast Member

Amid his trip to Dubai, home of the newest franchise of Real Housewives, the Real Housewives of Dubai, Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Story, where he revealed details of a recent shopping trip he had had with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais.

“I’ve just gone on a shopping expedition to Hermés with these Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Cohen said in his June 21 Story, via Heavy. “Dorit in the store is like — she is an exhausting tornado!”