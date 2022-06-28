'We Were Robbed': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Shared 'Nightmare' Vacation In Greece

Real Housewives Of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury and her family were robbed while on vacation in Greece. The 47-year-old media personality and her family were faced with an unpleasant welcome to Mykonos, Greece, as their vacation villa was robbed on the first night of their trip. The unfortunate event happened over the weekend.
Vacation Turned Nightmare
Stanbury shared the unpleasant experience on her Instagram Story over the weekend. "So…. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours, we were robbed," she wrote. She explained that she and her family went on vacation to celebrate her daughter, Yasmine, who had received her General Certificate of Secondary Education. The vacation quickly "turned into a nightmare" when they came home to find the thieves still in their villa. Although the burglars stole "so much," they were all safe.
Missing The Security Of Dubai
Stanbury also posted a video of their suitcases thrown open with clothes and accessories strewn across rooms. "It was so scary that I can't express it," Sergio Carrallo, 27, wrote on his own Instagram Story regarding the event. The Peacock personality also posted a photo of what seemed to be a broken lock near a window, "stay safe … I have hired security now," she captioned the snap.
According to her, the robbery was a "reminder" of the "secure feeling" of life in Dubai, a sentiment her husband also shares. "Now is when I miss Dubai, how safe and secure it is," Carrallo wrote. The couple's misfortune comes after many other "Housewives" faced home invasions of their own.
Baby Disagreements
There has been a disagreement between Stanbury and Carrallo over the idea of having children. In a recent episode of RHODubai, the Ladies of London alum revealed that while she is "scared" of having another child, if she does not, her husband might leave her. She, in fact, suggested surrogacy, which he quickly turned down. "I don't want someone else to carry it… I don't want to have a baby that doesn't look like us".
She explained that "It'll look exactly the same," to which he retorted, "I don't think so, honey. I've been reading a lot about it." "This is definitely where I see the age gap because he is clueless," the mom-of-three said in her confessional. "He just thinks two people have sex and a baby comes out."
Baby Boy On Ice
However, it seems the couple may have had a change of heart, as Stanbury recently disclosed when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, that she has an embryo set aside, "one baby boy on ice." She also said that she would be the one to carry the child. Carrallo recently tweeted that the idea of having children together had been discussed before the couple's marriage. He stated that while he didn't think having children would be that "hard," he loves his wife, and that is his "priority."