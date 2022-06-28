'We Were Robbed': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Shared 'Nightmare' Vacation In Greece

Stanbury also posted a video of their suitcases thrown open with clothes and accessories strewn across rooms. "It was so scary that I can't express it," Sergio Carrallo, 27, wrote on his own Instagram Story regarding the event. The Peacock personality also posted a photo of what seemed to be a broken lock near a window, "stay safe … I have hired security now," she captioned the snap.

According to her, the robbery was a "reminder" of the "secure feeling" of life in Dubai, a sentiment her husband also shares. "Now is when I miss Dubai, how safe and secure it is," Carrallo wrote. The couple's misfortune comes after many other "Housewives" faced home invasions of their own.