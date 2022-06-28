Jenny Slate Impresses In Leggy Minidress That She Forgot On Airplane

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American actress and comedian Jenny Slate is an ideal, vivacious talk-show guest. Jenny can recite stories for days and is known for her adorable tantrums.

Jenny recently appeared on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers to promote her children's short film and book series, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. During the show, she spoke about her experience sleeping on an airplane. Jenny also agreed to read a passage from Seth's children's book in her Marcel voice.

Get more interesting details about Jenny's time on the show below.

Jenny Looked Amazing In A Blue Mini Dress

Jenny Slate dazzles in a blue sheer gown
Shutterstock | 1092671

Seth could not help but compliment Jenny, who looked gorgeous in her impressive outfit.

"Jenny, you look wonderful," Seth complimented the actress. "What the heck!" Jenny replied, making a funny gesture. 

The hilarious actress wore a blue mini off-the-shoulder dress with floral ruffles designed around the neckline. She wore simple gold heels and styled her black tresses in a rough bun. 

Jenny accessorized her ensemble with cute little earrings and went for a mild make-up with bright red lipstick that complemented her look. 

Jenny Slept And Forgot Her Dress On An Airplane

After receiving compliments about her lovely look, Jenny talked about how she fell asleep on her flight to the show and forgot her dress on the plane. 

"This is a real fresh story. It's really real," Jenny began. 

"So like most people who go on an airplane, I fell asleep on the way to the airport. Got on the plane and immediately was like, [she said demonstrating how she snored as she slept] just down, just out. And then, like, I woke up just long enough to recline a tiny bit more and just get deeper into that slumber."

When she woke up, she realized she had forgotten her dress.

Sending A Shout Out To The Lady At Jetblue Desk

Jenny slate in black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Jenny further explained how she woke up when the airplane was just about to land and then got to the airport before realizing that she had left her dress on the plane. Luckily, a lady at the Jetblue desk helped her retrieve the dress. 

Jenny gave a shout-out to the woman on the show, fulfilling the promise she made to her. 

"I just want to say thank you to the lady at the Jetblue desk. I was like, 'I'm going to give you a shout-out, I'm going on a Television show tonight. It's Seth Meyers. She said, 'I love that show.'"

Jenny Read With Marcel's Voice Live On The Show

Jenny Slate in floral dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Jenny has gained recognition for co-creating, writing, and producing the children's short film and book series Marcel the Shell with Shoes, which has been on since 2010.

The 40-year-old also appeared on the show to promote the short film. 

"You now have an 18-months-old, Ida, do you read to her in Marcel's voice?" Seth asked. 

Jenny then revealed that she speaks to her daughter and sings to her in the character's voice. 

Seth offered Jenny a kid's book and asked if she could read from it in Marcel's voice, which she obliged to and gladly read. 

Jenny's segment on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers was incredibly dramatic and thrilling. It's definitely a must-watch. 

