American actress and comedian Jenny Slate is an ideal, vivacious talk-show guest. Jenny can recite stories for days and is known for her adorable tantrums.

Jenny recently appeared on The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers to promote her children's short film and book series, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. During the show, she spoke about her experience sleeping on an airplane. Jenny also agreed to read a passage from Seth's children's book in her Marcel voice.

