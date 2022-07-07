The Fall Of Pornhub: Child Rape, Revenge Porn, And The Fight For Accountability

In 2021, a class-action lawsuit was filed against MindGeek and Pornhub. Plaintiff Jane Doe 1 describes being drugged and raped by an adult male, who filmed the act. He joined a profit-sharing program administered by MindGeek, which meant that Doe's rapist and MindGeek would split profits from downloads and views of the rape videos. MindGeek is accused of not taking sufficient steps to verify the age or identity of Jane Doe 1 while disseminating the footage. Doe 1's rape video eventually accrued over 2400 views. You can read the entire complaint here.

These are more victims' stories, followed by what else we know about the nonconsensual content on Pornhub. Some of the stories were told to Nicolas Kristof at The New York Times, some to Sheelah Kolhatkar at the New Yorker, and some to Laila Mickelwait, a prominent victims advocate.

Rachel was blackmailed at the age of 15 and ended up with explicit videos on Pornhub. The company took weeks to respond to her takedown requests, only to allow the videos to be uploaded again in smaller clips. Clips were sent to family members, and a stalker tracked her down at home. Rachel eventually attempted suicide.

Serena Fleitas was 13 years old when she discovered she was on Pornhub. She also tried to take her own life. Ms. Fleitas' lawyer has said that the company knowingly monetized such content, although they have denied such claims.

When a 15-year-old girl went missing for a year in Florida, her family turned up 58 videos of her on Pornhub. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery. The company said they removed the content as soon as it was reported.

When Tina escaped an abusive boyfriend, he uploaded nude photos and videos of her to Pornhub. Like Rachel, she experienced hellish wait times and videos that were reposted over and over again.

In 2018, a pregnant mother and member of the U.S. armed forces was secretly filmed having sex with her ex-husband, who then shared the video on Pornhub.

When a 14-year-old girl was raped and the video was uploaded to Pornhub, it was the girl's classmate who contacted the authorities - not Pornhub.

Nearly all the victims had their legal names and addresses published along with the illegal content, despite MindGeek's policy against divulging personal information.

The Times of London launched an investigation and found dozens of examples of illegal material. In 2019, Nicolas Kristof wrote about Pornhub's abuse problem, noting that there were videos of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags.

Over 15 former employees of MindGeek and Pornhub have spoken to journalists anonymously, out of fear of retribution. Several have noted that Pornhub had the ability to remove a video after it was flagged, but would leave it up several days during a review. This still allowed ad space to be sold against it, and Pornhub still made a profit. Users who uploaded content were rarely punished, although Pornhub has recently taken steps to block such users.

Until Pornhub came under intense scrutiny, it was possible to type in search terms such as "child rape" and get a long list of hits. Violent search terms like these have been disabled in recent months.

In the next section, we'll look at one advocate's work with the victims and her campaign to hold Pornhub responsible. She spoke directly to the Inquisitr, clarifying issues that have made her controversial and explaining her singular aim.