Ezekiel Elliott Is Finally In Top Shape, Says Mike McCarthy

Ever since signing the contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has been far from impressive.

His numbers have taken a dip every single year and he looks far from the explosive tackle-breaker he was coming out of Ohio State.

However, coach Mike McCarthy still thinks the best is yet to come for Zeke, as he's finally shaken off the injury woes and is back to full strength for the upcoming campaign:

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason,” McCarthy told WFAA. “The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers that he’s been cranking out have been very, very impressive. I can’t tell you it’s been the best of his career, but he’s in top shape. At the end of the day, he’s an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate. So, I think he’s definitely set himself up for that.”