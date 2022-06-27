Ezekiel Elliott Is Finally In Top Shape, Says Mike McCarthy

Ezekiel Elliott
Shutterstock | 4559857

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Ever since signing the contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has been far from impressive.

His numbers have taken a dip every single year and he looks far from the explosive tackle-breaker he was coming out of Ohio State.

However, coach Mike McCarthy still thinks the best is yet to come for Zeke, as he's finally shaken off the injury woes and is back to full strength for the upcoming campaign:

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason,” McCarthy told WFAA. “The weight that he has been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers that he’s been cranking out have been very, very impressive. I can’t tell you it’s been the best of his career, but he’s in top shape. At the end of the day, he’s an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate. So, I think he’s definitely set himself up for that.”

The Latest

Pat McAfee Explains Why NFL Players Keep Failing PED Tests

Packers Impressed By Rookie Chris Watson's 'Solid Spring'

Erin Andrews Rips Delta Air Lines Over Flight Cancellations

Bebe Rexha In Bikini Enjoys Midday Swim

Salma Hayek Stuns In Red Flowy Dress

Dak Prescott Trusts Him

Ezekiel Elliott
Wikimedia | Merson

Just like McCarthy, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is fully confident in Elliott's ability to turn the corner and go back to being the dominant bell-cow RB he was when he first entered the league.

Elliott is healthy enough to take his reps up and finally take the ball away from Tony Pollard, who threatened to become the team's starting RB after a couple of impressive seasons:

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said. "He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. ... His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting healthy."

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

He Will Focus On Football, Not His Contract

Ezekiel Elliott
Giphy | ESPN

Some speculate that this could be Elliott's final year with the Cowboys. In fact, some argue that he wouldn't even be on the team if it wasn't for his massive contract.

However, he's not focused on the outside noise or what will the future hold for him beyond this season. Instead, he'll turn all of his attention to what's going on on the field and silence his critics once and for all:

“I mean, I control what I can control," the star RB said. "I focus on what’s in the near future. I’m not really worried about what’s going to be going on after next season unless we’re going on to winning the Super Bowl.”

When healthy, Elliott is one of the most entertaining and explosive players to watch in the league. So, hopefully, we'll finally watch him at his best again.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.